Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the events marking 80 years since the victory over Nazi Germany.

According to a report by the official PA news agency Wafa, Abbas accused Israel of "ongoing aggression" in the Gaza Strip and the Judea and Samaria region during the meeting with Putin. He claimed that Israel is carrying out deliberate attacks targeting children, women, and the elderly, destroying civilian infrastructure, and causing widespread famine.

Abbas stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to what he called a "war of extermination," and the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food, water, medicine, and fuel. He also called for a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, a halt to IDF operations in Judea and Samaria, and an end to "incursions" into sites sacred to Islam and Christianity in Jerusalem.

According to Wafa, the Russian President reiterated his country’s support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the need to stop the fighting, the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid, and opposition to the displacement of Gaza’s residents.

Concurrently, according to the report, the "Deputy President of the State of Palestine" Hussein al-Sheikh met in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, stressing the Palestinian Authority’s position on the urgent need for a ceasefire, the delivery of aid, an Israeli withdrawal, and the transfer of control over the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority.