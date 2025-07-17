תיעוד: חיסול המחבל איאד נצר דובר צה"ל

The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed on Thursday that on July 10, 2025, they struck and eliminated the terrorist Iyad Nasr, who served as the Deputy Commander of Hamas’ Jabaliya Battalion, and infiltrated Israel during the brutal October 7th massacre.

Nasr was injured during the war, and later on, returned to his role in Jabaliya. Throughout the entire war, he took part in terrorist activities against IDF troops operating in the area of Jabaliya, including in recent weeks, when he directed various terror attacks against troops of the 162nd Division operating in the area.

Alongside Iyar Nasr, two other terrorists who infiltrated Israel and participated in Hamas’ brutal massacre on October 7th were eliminated:

Hasan Mahmoud Muhammad Mar‘i - Commander of Hamas’ Central Jabaliya Company.

Muhammad Zaki Shamadeh Hamad - Deputy Company Commander of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion.

The IDF and ISA stated that they "will continue to operate against the terrorists who took part in the brutal October 7th massacre."