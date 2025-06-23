In a post on Truth Social today, US President Donald Trump raised concerns about comments allegedly made by Dmitry Medvedev, former president of Russia, suggesting that Russia or other nations could give nuclear weapons to Iran following the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday night. Trump questioned whether Medvedev had casually referenced nuclear warheads and implied that Russia and other countries might supply them to Iran, labeling the use of the "N word" (nuclear) as far too casual.

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the 'N word' (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination?” Trump posted. He further called for confirmation, urging that the "N word" should not be "treated so causally" and expressed disbelief at the potential consequences of such statements.

Trump also expressed his admiration for Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, describing him as “THE BOSS.” The remark followed Trump’s questioning of Medvedev’s comments, seemingly implying that such bold statements were a reflection of the Russian leader's authority.

In the same post, Trump took a moment to praise the strength of America’s military, particularly its nuclear capabilities. “By the way, if anyone thinks our 'hardware' was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines,” he said, highlighting the strategic superiority of the U.S. nuclear submarines. Trump emphasized that the U.S. submarines, which recently launched 30 Tomahawk missiles, represent the “most powerful and lethal weapons ever built” and were successful in their precision strike.

Trump concluded by thanking the “Captain and Crew” of the U.S. nuclear submarines, alongside praise for the country’s fighter pilots, underscoring the military’s continued dominance on the global stage.

Medvedev had written on X in response to the US airstrikes in Iran, “A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads."

“At this rate, Trump can forget about the Nobel Peace Prize — not even with how rigged it has become. What a way to kick things off, Mr. President,” he added.