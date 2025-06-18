Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday vehemently condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, labeling them as "illegal" under international law and a severe threat to global security, Reuters reported.

The ministry emphasized that a resolution to the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program can only be achieved through diplomatic means.

In a statement released on Telegram, the ministry asserted, "The continuing intensive attacks by Israel on Iran's peaceful nuclear sites are illegal in terms of international law and create unacceptable threats to international security and push the world to a nuclear catastrophe."

The ministry also highlighted what it described as widespread international condemnation of Israel's actions, noting that Israel had found support only "from those states who are in fact co-participants and act for opportunistic reasons."

Moscow acknowledged Iran's "clear statements about its unaltered commitment to the obligations of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and its readiness to renew contacts with the United States to work out possible solutions" aimed at alleviating concerns regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

"Moscow supports this stand and firmly believes that the settlement that is being sought can only be reliably achieved through diplomacy and negotiations," the statement affirmed.

This denunciation follows the Kremlin's declaration on Monday that Russia remains prepared to mediate the conflict between Israel and Iran.

The statement comes several days after US President Donald Trump said , after a phone call he held with Putin, that the two both thought that the war between Iran and Israel should end.

Iran and Russia have been getting closer in recent years. Iran’s nuclear power plant, at its southern port of Bushehr, went online in 2011 with help from Russia, alongside several underground nuclear facilities.

In 2019, Iran and Russia inaugurated a new phase of construction for a second reactor at Bushehr.