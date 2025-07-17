IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published an updated photo on Thursday, found in the European Hospital in Khan Younis, showing Ezz al-Din al-Hadad, the commander of Hamas's Gaza Brigade.

According to Adraee, Hadad drastically changed his appearance, which indicates his desire to hide and his fear of exposure. "The drastic change in his appearance, as shown in the photo, indicates only one thing: deep fear and a desire to disguise and disappear."

The spokesman pointed out the irony of his appearance in the photo amid claims of "famine" in the Gaza Strip, being that "it seems that Haddad remained safe from it, far from the hunger and suffering endured by the Strip's residents."

Adraee noted that Hadad is the last remaining leader who led Gaza to destruction and contributed to the collapse of the entire Iranian axis, and pondered: "Is it the shame of the devastation caused by Hamas-ISIS that drove him to alter his face and conceal his identity?"

He added that the commander "tries to appear as a 'hero' in the eyes of the people, but what will the people of Gaza, from their tents and demolished homes, say when they see him hiding in tunnels, tainted by fear, and changing his identity? Can someone who destroys the Strip, flees from responsibility, and hides behind masks of cowardice be called a hero?"