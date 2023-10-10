Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Moscow, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the PA envoy to Moscow.

"We are awaiting an official statement from the Kremlin, from the Russian side, about when the visit will take place," Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal said, as quoted by Russia's RBC news outlet.

"An agreement has been reached that Mr. Abbas will come here to Moscow."

Separately, Nofal told Russia's state television that the two sides maintain "daily contacts."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has in the past expressed a desire to host an Israeli-Palestinian Arab summit to revive the stalled peace talks between the sides, but nothing has materialized yet in this regard.

Putin and Abbas held a phone conversation in July, during which Putin affirmed Russia's “unwavering support for the Palestinian people in achieving their aspirations for freedom and independence by establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

In October of 2022, Abbas met with Putin and restated his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel while expressing appreciation for Russia's role in the process.

News of Abbas’ upcoming visit to Moscow comes amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered "a significant increase in the intensity of the attacks in the Gaza Strip."

"The main target is elimination of all Hamas targets," said Gallant, who added that "this is a war for our future. Exacting a heavy price from the enemy is a necessary condition for our existence in the region."