Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an interview with Russian state television in which he said he "hopes" Russia won't have to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and that Russia has the power and means to bring the war in Ukraine to a "logical conclusion."

“There has been no need to use those (nuclear) weapons ... and I hope they will not be required,” Putin said. “We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires.”

Russia continues to drag its feet and provides temporary ceasefires that Ukraine says have also been violated, in defiance of the demands of US President Donald Trump.

Russia recently announced that it will cease fire during the Victory Day celebrations over Nazi Germany later this month.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded to the latest Russian ceasefire claims, saying that a full 30-day ceasefire would be the most significant step towards ending the war that has been going on for more than three years.

"Let's be honest - nothing serious can be concluded in three, five or seven days," Zelensky said, calling Putin's proposal for a 72-hour ceasefire a frivolous proposal.

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was waiting for a response from Kyiv regarding Putin's proposal for a temporary ceasefire.