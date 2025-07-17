Giulio Meottiis an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

After the Alawites and Christians, now it's the turn of the Druze—an ancient syncretic sect born in 11th-century Egypt, with about a million members spread across Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Israel. Their largest community is in Sweida, also spelled Suwayda, in southern Syria.

But Western media, chanceries, and universities stay silent because the victims don’t wave Palestinian flags, and the perpetrators scream “Allahu Akbar.”

In Sweida, Syria, Druze are being massacred by the hundreds, their women and children kidnapped, and their spiritual leaders tortured by the ruling Islamists. The Syrians already tried killing Syrian Druze in 2018, when 258 Druze were murdered in Sweida.

And Israel is the only one doing anything for the Druze, bombing Syrian Islamist militias with a total of 160 Israeli air strikes against the Islamist regime in Damascus so far.

The rest of the world stays silent.

Meanwhile, on the Israeli-Syrian border, it’s chaos: Israeli Druze are entering Syria to help their brothers, while Syrian Druze attempt to flee to Israel to survive.

Israel, however, cannot allow them to enter as they cannot be vetted under the circumstances.

And the northern border now means salvation from mssacre, just as the southern border meant death for 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

A few questions:

Where is the UN?

Where are the pro-Palestinian protesters?

Where are the so-called “human rights activists”?

Where is Francesca Albanese?

Where are the feminists?

In recent days, Islamists entered Sweida—Druze autonomous territory—to settle scores with the minority because they’ve never been able to Islamize it and have been trying for ten centuries.

Now we’re seeing absurdly brutal videos: Druze being killed in homes and on streets, elderly religious Druze having their beards cut off.

But our Western idiots in their China-made keffiyehs, eager to lecture everyone on the Middle East, think the Assyrians vanished into thin air, if they ever heard of them. They also have no idea who the Circassians, Zoroastrians, Armenians, or Druze are—nor the Bahai or Ahmadi. All they know is how to blame the Jews, who make up 0.2% of the world population.

Islamists cannot tolerate the idea that non-Muslims might govern themselves and live in peace.

Fortunately, the Druze are armed.

As Chaldean Archbishop of Mosul Emil Nona told the Italian daily Corriere della Sera:

“Our suffering is the prelude to what you Europeans and Westerners will suffer in the near future. Your liberal and democratic principles mean nothing here. You must reconsider our reality in the Middle East because you are welcoming an ever-increasing number of Muslims into your countries.

"You are in danger. You must make strong and courageous decisions, even at the cost of contradicting your principles. You think all people are equal, but it’s not true: Islam does not say that all people are equal. Your values are not their values. If you don’t understand this soon enough, you will become victims of the enemy you welcomed into your home.”

And in the end, we always face the same crossroads: Islam or Israel, Sharia or the West.