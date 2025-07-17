Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night mourned those killed after a missile accidentally hit a Gaza church.

"Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza's Holy Family Church," Netanyahu said. "Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful. We are grateful to Pope Leo for his words of comfort. Israel is investigating the incident and remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites."

Earlier on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the press that US President Donald Trump's reaction to the damage to a church in Gaza "wasn't positive." She noted that Trump called Netanyahu about the incident, and Netanyahu clarified that the attack was a mistake.

The IDF confirmed the attack Thusrday morning, saying, "The IDF is aware of reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are under review."

"The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them."