US President Joe Biden's envoy, Amos Hochstein, is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday in an effort to prevent the recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah from turning into an all out war, two Israeli officials told Axios’ Barak Ravid on Friday.

Over the last few days, preventing violence on the Israeli-Lebanese border from erupting into a war turned into an urgent priority for the White House, second only to getting a ceasefire in Gaza, US officials said.

On Tuesday, the IDF eliminated senior Hezbollah commander Sami Taleb Abdullah in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon.

Three additional Hezbollah terrorists were also eliminated in the strike.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Hezbollah retaliated by launching its largest attacks against Israel since October 7, firing about 400 rockets and drones at targets across northern Israel.

Two IDF soldiers were moderately and lightly injured by the anti-tank fire. They were evacuated for medical treatment at Ziv Hospital in Tzfat and their families were notified.

An Israeli official and a source with knowledge told Axios that Hochstein is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to discuss de-escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah and to urge them against a "limited ground invasion" in Lebanon.

A source with knowledge said Hochstein might also travel to Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials.

Hochstein has visited the region several times in recent months, stressing that a diplomatic solution is key to ending the hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

