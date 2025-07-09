The IDF on Tuesday night struck and eliminated terrorist Hussein Ali Muzhir, head of Firepower of the Zahrani sector in Hezbollah's Badr Unit, in the Al-Babliyah area in southern Lebanon.

As part of his role, Hussein advanced numerous attacks toward the State of Israel and IDF troops, and recently he was involved in Hezbollah's attempts to establish artillery capabilities in southern Lebanon.

"Hussein Ali Muzhir's activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the state of Israel."

On Monday, the IDF eliminated terrorist Ali Abd al-Hassan Haidar, a commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force, in the area of Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, Haidar worked on numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, including the "Conquer the Galilee" plan. In recent months, Haidar was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon.

Approximately two hours later, an additional Hezbollah terrorist was eliminated in the area of Beit Lif in southern Lebanon.