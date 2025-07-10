Jew in the Keffiyeh

We are a nation with a long memory and a longer legacy. Symbols matter. History matters. And so does truth. When Jews wrap themselves in the keffiyeh, they are not engaging in solidarity—they are erasing the scars of our people and honoring those who rejoiced in our murder. It is not conscience—it is cowardice disguised as compassion.

The Keffiyeh’s True Legacy

“You wear a keffiyeh. Why not a swastika too?”

Let us speak plainly: The keffiyeh is not a neutral garment. It is the banner of those who shed Jewish blood—from Haj Amin al-Husseini to Hamas. And worse, it was a British Jew who helped lift that banner high.

The Keffiyeh’s True Legacy: Hitler’s Mufti and the Jew Who Empowered Him

“I saw Haj Amin Husseini on Friday, and he gave assurance that the influence of his family and himself would be devoted to maintaining tranquility in Jerusalem…”—Herbert Samuel, British High Commissioner for Palestine, 1921

Herbert Samuel was a Jew. A British liberal. A secular statesman and with trembling hands, he crowned our greatest modern enemy. He created the role of Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. Then, in 1921, he appointed Haj Amin al-Husseini to that role—after the Mufti had already incited anti-Jewish riots in 1920. Samuel thought it would bring peace. He was duped. And we, the Jewish people, paid in blood.

Husseini used his position to ignite:

- the 1921 pogroms,

- the 1929 Hebron massacre (67 Jews butchered),

- the 1936-1939 Arab Revolt,

- and later allied himself with Hitler.

He fled to Berlin. He met with Hitler, Himmler, Eichmann. He broadcast Nazi propaganda in Arabic. He raised Bosnian Muslim SS divisions. He praised the gas chambers. He prayed for Nazi victory.

“The Germans know how to get rid of the Jews… Islam and National Socialism are close to each other in the struggle against Judaism…Arabs, rise as one man and fight for your sacred rights. Kill the Jews wherever you find them. This pleases God, history, and religion. This saves your honor. God is with you.”—Haj Amin al-Husseini.

Husseini reviews Bosnian Nazi troops Archive

And through it all, he wore a keffiyeh, except for the phoo above, where he is reviewing the 13th Waffen Mountain Division of the SS "Handschar" - a Nazi SS unit composed largely of Bosnian Muslims, raised in 1943. Al-Husseini was involved in their recruitment and ideological motivation, using Islamic themes to incite them.



But everywhere else, he wore the keffiyeh. As do Arab terrorists in every Jew-murdering organization. That’s the truth beneath your scarf. That’s what you wear when you drape it around your shoulders at your protests. Not justice. Not peace. But the banner of a fascist, empowered by a Jew who wanted to be accepted. Just like you.

We Never Left the Land

You don’t seem to know:

We never left the Land. We were taken from it. Scattered, exiled, enslaved—but always returning. Like a child searching for its mother.

After the Byzantine massacres—still here. After the Crusades—still here. After the Inquisition—returning again. To Jerusalem, to Tiberias, to Safed, to Hebron.

And while we were gone? The land was desolate. The Ottomans let it rot. Malaria. Swamps. Sand dunes. Despair.

Then we returned—after pogroms, after exile. And we made it live again. We gave the Arabs bread—they gave us stones. We brought medicine—they brought knives. We built schools—they built martyrdom. We gave them light—they burned our synagogues.

And still, you blame us. You accuse your own brothers. You spit on your inheritance. And you wear the keffiyeh—as if that makes you holy.

The Pattern Repeats

It was a Jew who gave the Mufti a throne. And it is Jews like you who now lift his banner.

But learn this:

They didn’t hate us because of the land. They hated us before 1948. Before “occupation.” Before checkpoints. Before a single refugee.

They hated us because we stood tall. Because we came home. Because we wouldn’t bow anymore.

You in the keffiyeh—you mistake cowardice for conscience. You confuse self-hatred for virtue. You betray your people. And you think it’s righteousness.

But the ones you bow to—they will come for you too. Just like they came for the Kapos. Just like they came for the collaborators. Just like they will always try to come for the Jews. And it is the Jews in the IDF uniforms who today push them back.

So be careful, Jew in the keffiyeh—the Jew you betray may be your brother, but he also may be yourself.

Randy/Yisroel Settenbrino - is the artist behind the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, Sweet Dreams Café, and Last Jewish Tenement Tours—recognized by National Geographic as one of the top 150 projects in the Western Hemisphere. He writes on art, psychology, theology, and Jewish identity. He and his wife are proud parents of two IDF soldiers.