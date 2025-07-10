No one wishes death on the Russian military over its actions in Ukraine. For all the war crimes committed, the attacks on hospitals, the kidnapped children, the pointless devastation, the attempt to erase Ukraine from the map, there’s an understanding that the average Russian soldier does not deserve to die just because Vladimir Putin forced him to fight an evil war.

There are no musicians or singers leading chants calling for the deaths of anyone responsible for real genocides, including the genocide of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang or the mass slaughters in Sudan.

There are no riots in Melbourne by activists calling for the death of Hamas members who committed a real act of genocide on October 7 and who slaughtered babies.

No one commits violence on behalf of the millions of victims of the atrocities that have been committed by Muslims against Christians in the Congo.

There are no chants of “death to the IRGC” no matter how many terrorist attacks it commits in the West, from assassination plots to murdering dozens at Jewish community centers.

Movie critics and kaiju fans can feel sympathy for a fictional traumatized Japanese soldier and World War Two veteran in an Oscar-winning Godzilla movie, despite the unspeakable horrors and evils inflicted by the Japanese military upon its neighbors and the US soldiers imprisoned during the Pacific War.

Sympathy for a real 9-month baby kidnapped and murdered for being Jewish is in short supply, as is sympathy for the 18-year-olds who are guilty of nothing more than trying to bring that baby home and to stop the murder of more Jewish babies.

The only armed force in the world upon which celebrities and activists openly wish for death is the one armed force composed mostly of Jews and which is the only armed force preventing a second Holocaust.

Funny how that works.

Gary Willig is a veteran member of the Arutz Sheva news staff.