הזירה בה נפגעו שני בני אדם מרסיסים בקצרין צילום: דוברות מד"א

Sirens were sounded on Thursday afternoon across the Galilee and in the northern and central Golan Heights.

According to the IDF following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel over the past few hours, approximately 40 projectiles were launched toward the Galilee and Golan Heights area. Numerous launches were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. A number of hits that ignited fires in the area were identified.

From 14:00, five suspicious aerial targets were identified. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted three of the targets.

In Qatzrin in the Golan Heights, two individuals were lightly wounded by shrapnel and were treated by MDA emergency medical teams. Fires broke out in several locations in the Golan Heights as a result of fallen missiles and firefighting forces are working to extinguish them.

A source in Hezbollah told Al Jazeera that his organization's attack on Israel on Thursday afternoon was the largest since October 8th and it aimed to deter Israel in response to the elimination of senior commander Sami Taleb Abdullah on Tuesday.

"We attacked 15 Israeli military installations at once in the Galilee and Golan, we used 30 drones," the source claimed.

The head of the Qatzrin Council Yehuda Dua called on the leadership of the country to wake up in light of the extreme escalation in the north. "Israel, wake up, it can not be that the entire north is Hezbollah's playing field."

Tzfat announced that it would be ending the school day due to the heavy bombardment on the city and the endless sirens.

A senior American official expressed concern over the situation on the northern border. "There are efforts being made to prevent the situation on the border from spreading into total war," he stated.