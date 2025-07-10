The city of Rehovot on Thursday morning announced the death of Corporal Liel Shoham, a soldier in the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, who fell while performing his duties.

Liel, who was 20 years old at the time of his death, is survived by his parents, Efrat and Yizhar, and three siblings. His funeral took place Wednesday night at the military cemetery in Rehovot.

The IDF announced Wednesday night that a soldier was found lifeless at a base in southern Israel.

The soldier had been questioned by the Military Police hours before being discovered. The IDF clarified that the soldier had not been investigated for involvement in any incident with Palestinian Authority Arabs, but for other unrelated suspicions.

The IDF added, "Following the incident, an investigation has been opened. Upon its conclusion, the findings will be transferred to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for examination. The IDF shares the sorrow of the family and will continue to support them."