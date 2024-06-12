חיסול סמי טאלב עבדאללה, מפקד יחידת ׳נצר׳ בחיזבאללה דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced on Wednesday that overnight a Hezbollah command and control center in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon, which was used to direct terror attacks against Israeli territory from southeastern Lebanon in recent months, was struck by the IAF.

As part of the strike, Sami Taleb Abdullah, the commander of the Nasr Unit in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, was eliminated. Sami Taleb Abdullah was one of Hezbollah's most senior commanders in southern Lebanon.

For many years, the terrorists planned, advanced, and carried out a large number of terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

Three additional Hezbollah terrorist operatives were also eliminated in the strike.