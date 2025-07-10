A new grandson was born to Zvika and Efrat Mor, the parents of the captive Eitan Mor, who is held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The grandson was born to Zvika and Efrat's daughter, Roni, and her husband Eliya. The infant is the couple's second child.

Efrat Mor, a member of the Tikvah Forum, shared a heartfelt post on social media announcing the birth of her grandson.

In the post, she included the Psalm "Mizmor Leotda" (Psalm of Thanksgiving), and added, "Thanks be to the Master of the World for the kindnesses and abundance, thank You for another sweet grandson who has joined our family, the second child of Roni and Eliya. I hope Eitan will be able to participate in the circumcision, and the joy will be doubled."

Earlier this year, Eitan Mor marked his 25th birthday - his second in Hamas captivity, where he has now spent over 600 days.

His parents, Zvika and Efrat, commemorated the occasion with a gathering at Hostages Square together with Eitan’s friends and families of wounded soldiers from the Swords of Iron war.

During the event, family members, army comrades, and other friends shared memories of Eitan, and his father concluded with a prayer for the wounded and for the return of the hostages. At the end of the gathering, participants released blue and white balloons.

“Alongside the deep sorrow, there’s also something moving about a birthday. It’s a day when a person’s fortune shines. We’re sending him a lot of strength. Eitan is a strong and optimistic young man. He always encourages those around him,” said Zvika Mor. When asked what he and his wife wished for their son, they answered, “That Eitan returns to us safe and whole, in body and soul.”

“I imagine him there, in the tunnel. I’m sure he’s going through a deep process. I wish for him to know exactly what his purpose in this world is — and to fulfill it,” said his mother, Efrat.