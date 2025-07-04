Hezbollah is conducting a major strategic review that could see the group scale back its role as an armed movement, though it does not intend to disarm completely, Reuters reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with internal deliberations.

According to the report, the discussions come in the aftermath of last year’s war with Israel and amid growing domestic and international pressures, including financial constraints, calls from the United States for disarmament, and reduced political influence since a new government backed by the US took office in February.

Reuters noted that the group has already handed over weapons depots in southern Lebanon to the Lebanese military as part of a truce agreement reached in November. Sources indicated that Hezbollah is considering relinquishing additional weaponry elsewhere in the country, particularly missiles and drones, in exchange for Israeli withdrawal from the south and a halt to attacks.

Nonetheless, the group reportedly plans to retain lighter arms and anti-tank missiles to defend against future threats.

Hezbollah's internal consultations have also included discussions on its leadership structure and social programs. The group faces acute financial hardship, with supporters citing delays in compensation and shortages in free medical supplies, according to the Reuters report.

The United States and Israel have both called for Hezbollah to be disarmed. Under the ceasefire terms brokered by Washington and Paris, Lebanese forces were tasked with confiscating all unauthorized arms south of the Litani River. Lebanon's government has also pushed for a monopoly on weapons nationwide.

Despite widespread devastation and mounting challenges, many in Hezbollah's support base continue to back its armed status. "Hezbollah is the backbone of the Shi'ites, even if it is weak now," said one supporter, quoted anonymously by Reuters.

The group's future political strategy includes consolidating its influence in next year’s legislative elections, Reuters added, quoting local analysts who described the vote as part of an "existential battle" for Hezbollah.