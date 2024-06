Health Minister Uriel Busso (Shas) was evacuated from his office by the Knesset Guard this evening (Monday) after he opened an envelope that contained a suspicious powder.

The envelope was placed in a special sealed container designed for such situations and will be taken for further examination at the Israel Institute for Biological Research.

The minister was examined by a paramedic who is in the Knesset and found no symptoms. His office was closed until the end of the investigation.