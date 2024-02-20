An appeal has been filed against Health Minister Uriel Buso running for the position of mayor of Bnei Brak.

Buso moved to Bnei Brak while filing to run for mayor, but has since moved back to Petah Tikvah to live with his family. For that reason, the guardpost allotted to protect the Minister’s residence was built in Petah Tikvah, and not outside the building in Bnei Brak where he lived for a period of time.

The appeal, filed by attorney Eitan Huberman, presents evidence and footage showing that Buso lives in Petah Tikvah, and so his eligibility to run for mayor should be revoked.

Beginning at five o’clock in the morning, an investigator surveilled the house in Petah Tikvah in which the Buso family lives. At eight thirty-four, according to the appeal, Buso left the building, spoke with the guard, and entered an arriving vehicle.

The next day, the investigator once again documented Buso leaving the building, this time with a girl who was presumably his daughter, at eight twenty-seven.

Another investigator visited the Petah Tikvah address while dressed as a courier with a package for the Minister. A neighbor in the building confirmed to her that Minister Buso lived in the building, as did the guard at the gate.

The appeal was filed by attorney Huberman on behalf of Bnei Brak resident Shlomo Albaum. It requests that the court: “Order that the defendant is not eligible to run for the office of mayor or a position on the city council in these elections because his primary place of residence is not within the city limits of Bnei Brak.”