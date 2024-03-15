Sarah, a 66-year-old woman from Petach Tikva, felt ill last night (Thursday) and called for medical assistance from Magen David Adom (MDA).

When the intensive care ambulance arrived, she was surprised to find out that the MDA volunteer who came to treat her was none other than Health Minister Uriel Busso.

After receiving initial treatment at home, she felt better and was referred for further treatment at the hospital.

MDA stated, "For years now, Health Minister Busso has been an active volunteer at the MDA station in Petah Tikva, where he has been part of immediate response units, joined the ambulances, and gone out to treat the sick and wounded."