A special launch event for women suffering from cancer was recently held at the Tower of David Hotel in Jerusalem, attended by public figures, representatives of healthcare providers, and senior figures from the public health community.

This unique project, led by wig maker Chaya Branfman, enables cancer patients who have been diagnosed with the disease to receive a wig made from their own hair within a few hours, matching their previous appearance and making the emotional burden during treatments easier to bear.

Among the guests were the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar, media personality Natali Dadon, Health Minister Uriel Bosso, Knesset Member Katrin Shitrit-Peretz (Likud), Health Committee Chairman Yehonatan Mashriki, and others.

Rabbi Lazar blessed Chaya Branfman, saying, "This is an initiative with a positive message that sanctifies the name of God, and you should continue your work throughout the world." Natali Dadon, who hosted the event, told the audience that the initiative is close to her heart because she has accompanied people who are close to her and dealing with cancer.

Health Minister Uriel Bosso presented studies showing that the appearance of a woman with cancer directly affects her health and that this is a life-saving project. Health Committee Chairman Yehonatan Mashriki promised to work together with a professional team to promote the important initiative. Knesset Member Shitrit-Peretz added, "Chaya and her sisters operate out of a deep sense of purpose, and as a woman, I understand the great importance of this initiative."

The initiative's presentation at the David Citadel Hotel Photo: Meir Lavi

At the event, Dana, who is currently recovering from cancer, spoke to the audience and said, "People ask me when I recovered from cancer. I tell them it was the day after I was diagnosed - that's when I started my healing journey, and one of the first decisions I made was to choose a wig after my hair was shaved. I took responsibility for my choices."

Chaya Branfman said at the event that the initiative is part of her life's mission to help women facing such a challenging period. "I approached my father more than 15 years ago and told him that I was entering the business world and had decided to open a wig factory for women. I will never forget the concern and worry on his face. I promised him and said, "Abba, believe me, you will see that I will be doing a lot of good things with this." Today, a little more than 15 years later, I stand with great emotion alongside my three sisters, after 5 years of treating hundreds of women who unfortunately fell ill. We have given them light, hope, dignity, and the strength to recover. Our mission is carried out with professionalism and sensitivity, and I tell my father today - 'Abba, we are fulfilling our mission just like I promised.'"

