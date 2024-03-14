The number of antisemitic incidents recorded in Austria has risen sharply in 2023, dpa reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, before Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, an average of one to two cases of antisemitism were reported per day in Austria. However, the President of the Jewish Community of Vienna (IKG), Oskar Deutsch, said on Wednesday that, in the months following the Hamas attack, there have been an average of eight to nine incidents per day.

Deutsch added that he assumes there are a high number of unreported cases.

The total number of reported incidents in 2023 reached a negative record of 1,147 and an increase of 60 percent compared to the previous year, according to dpa.

The new figures dwarf the previous high of 965 cases in 2021, which was characterized by the coronavirus pandemic and associated antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Antisemitism has been on the rise throughout the world since October 7. Just a week and a half ago, a 15-year-old teen who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) stabbed a haredi man in Zurich, Switzerland.

Elsewhere in Europe, a Jewish man was verbally accosted by a Muslim man in the London underground. The incident took place after the Muslim passenger set opposite the Jewish one, noticed he was wearing a kippah, and began to confront him.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently announced 54 million pounds in new funding to protect Jewish communities against antisemitism over the next four years.

The announcement comes after Jewish advisory body the Community Security Trust (CST) said earlier this month that Britain recorded thousands of antisemitic incidents after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in October, making 2023 the worst year for UK antisemitism since its records began in 1984.