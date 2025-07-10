During a trilateral press conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Vienna on Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar addressed the fatal terrorist attack in Gush Etzion, which occurred shortly before the conference began.

“A very short time ago, an Israeli, 20 years old, was killed by a terrorist near the junction of Gush Etzion,” Sa'ar stated. “So, when there will be a discussion in the EU about what it calls ‘settler violence’ — please remember that the public, which more than any other public in the world is exposed to terror and violence, are the settlers.”

In his remarks, Minister Sa'ar also discussed the ongoing cooperation between Israel, Germany, and Austria. "Today's trilateral meeting between Israel, Germany and Austria is not a one-time thing. It is the beginning of a trilateral dialogue between our three nations. A strategic partnership."

He continued, “I believe that it is an expression of a commitment to Israel's existence and its security.”

Sa'ar also praised the collaboration with Austria and Germany on various issues. "I thank you both for the fruitful dialogue that we are conducting - with you and the E.U. - on the humanitarian issue," he said. "It is based on an understanding of human needs and of the threat that Hamas and the Gaza Strip have posed to Israel over the past twenty years."

The Foreign Minister also discussed other regional concerns, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions. "The Iranian regime and its leaders openly threatened and acted to eliminate the Jewish state. They pursued nuclear weapons to achieve that goal," Sa'ar stated. "Israel's Operation 'Rising Lion' severely damaged their nuclear and ballistic missile programs."

Minister Sa'ar concluded the press conference by expressing hope for future cooperation, saying, "Our trilateral summit today is the beginning of a new chapter. It is an opportunity to take the cooperation between our three nations to a new level."