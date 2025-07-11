תיעוד התקיפה דובר צה״ל

In recent months, and as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots," the Israeli Navy, Military Intelligence Directorate, Shin Bet, and Southern Command have eliminated six senior Hamas naval commandos.

These terrorists were involved in maritime terror operations during the "Iron Swords" war, targeting Israeli civilians and security forces.

Several of those eliminated also took part in planning the October 7 massacre.

As part of ongoing efforts in the south, the IDF and Shin Bet continue targeting Hamas’s naval forces, striking vessels, weapons depots, and other related assets.