The authorities in Austria officially announced on Sunday that the stabbing attack in Villach, southern Austria, where a 14-year-old was murdered, was a terrorist act. According to the local police, the perpetrator, a 23-year-old from Syria, is linked to the ISIS terror organization.

The image of the teenager sitting on a stone bench and smiling shortly after the incident intensified the anger surrounding the murder.

Peter Kaiser, Governor of Carinthia where Villach is situated, stated: "The consequences for this appalling horror should be severe. I've always been clear: those living in Carinthia, and Austria, must respect the law and follow our laws and values."

Herbert Kickl, leader of the radical right, expressed anger at politicians who have allowed stabbings, rapes, gang wars, and other crimes to become the day's order in Austria, calling it a grand failure of the system.

He further lamented: "From Austria to the European Union - incorrect laws are in effect everywhere and no one is allowed to challenge them, everything is declared sacred."

Christian Stocker, leader of the conservative party, stated that steps should be taken to "prevent such atrocities in the future."

Andreas Babler, leader of the Social Democratic Party, called for responding "with the full force of the law. Such crimes should not occur in our society."