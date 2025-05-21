Austria will officially inaugurate its Israel Allies Caucus, joining a global network of parliamentary groups committed to supporting Israel through faith-based diplomacy. The launch marks a significant milestone in Austria’s relationship with the Jewish state, placing shared Judeo-Christian values and democratic principles at the center of parliamentary engagement.

The caucus will be chaired by Austrian MP Andreas Minnich from the People’s Party. Minnich emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating: “I’m very much looking forward to this great partnership. In times like these, we must learn from one another and stand united, especially in our support for Israel, which is more important now than ever. I want to thank the Israel Allies Foundation delegation for visiting the Austrian Parliament to help deepen this relationship. In an era of rising antisemitism, it is vital to have strong and reliable allies by our side.”

Israel Allies Foundation Europe, headquartered in Holland, has cultivated an alliance of legislators from 22 parliaments in Europe including the European Parliament who promote pro-Israel policies through legislation, public advocacy, and diplomatic engagement. With the launch of the Austrian caucus, the IAF’s network now spans 56 countries and includes over 1,500 legislators worldwide.

Josh Reinstein, President of the IAF, praised Austria’s move: “At a time when Israel faces increasing international pressure and hostility, the establishment of the Austrian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus signals a principled stand. This is not just about foreign policy—it’s about choosing truth, democracy, and shared values over political expediency.”

The Austrian caucus unites parliamentarians in their support for Israel, committed to advancing principled cooperation and acting as a clear voice on issues impacting Israel and the Jewish people.

Leo van Doesburg, Executive Director of IAF Europe, added: “Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg said in 2023 that Austria has entered into a strategic, extremely close relationship with Israel that can no longer be undone. While Austria and Israel have long maintained strong economic and cultural ties, the formation of this caucus signals a more focused and values-driven commitment to supporting Israel’s sovereignty, democratic identity, and security. It also reflects Austria’s resolve to combat rising antisemitism and counter growing anti-Israel sentiment both within Europe and on the global stage.”

Austria’s move comes as part of a broader expansion of the Israel Allies Foundation’s global outreach. New caucuses are expected to launch in six African countries in the coming month, reflecting growing momentum for faith-based diplomacy.