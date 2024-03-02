A Jewish man was verbally accosted by a Muslim man in the London underground. The incident took place after the Muslim passenger set opposite the Jewish one, noticed he was wearing a kippah (skullcap), and began to confront him.

Moments later, the Jewish man asked if the Muslim passenger had a problem. The Muslim passenger replied, “Your religion kills Muslims,” which caused a heated exchange in which the Muslim passenger repeated his accusations and pointed out the kippah the Jewish passenger wore. The Jewish passenger accused the Muslim passenger of antisemitism, and claimed that the Muslim passenger did not properly know him.

He also pointed out that the Muslim passenger was using an electronic cigarette, which is forbidden by law on the underground, to which the Muslim responded that he didn't care. The Jewish passenger eventually left the car, declaring the Muslim passenger “an idiot.”

A video of the incident was uploaded to the internet by the Campaign Against Antisemitism organization and rapidly accrued several million views. The London Police have announced that they will be investigating the incident and took a witness statement from the Jewish passenger. A police spokesman called for witnesses of the incident to report to the police if they knew the identity of the Muslim passenger.