A haredi man in his 50s was stabbed in the city of Zurich in Switzerland on Saturday night. The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was evacuated to a local hospital for treatment.

According to an eyewitness who was at the scene, the stabbing is an antisemitic hate crime. Other reports indicated that the assailant, a 15-year-old teenager, yelled "death to the Jews" or "death to Israel" during the attack.

The police later arrested the attacker. Local news websites reported the attacker laughed when he was arrested.

Local authorities confirmed that a man was stabbed in Zurich did not provide additional information about his identity.

The incident comes amid the sharp rise in incidents of antisemitism in recent years.

On Friday, a man wearing a kippah was attacked as he was leaving a synagogue in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. The attacker called him a "dirty Jew", before punching and kicking him.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that "great efforts are being made to catch the perpetrator of this serious crime."

Elsewhere in Europe, a Jewish man was verbally accosted by a Muslim man in the London underground. The incident took place after the Muslim passenger set opposite the Jewish one, noticed he was wearing a kippah, and began to confront him.

Moments later, the Jewish man asked if the Muslim passenger had a problem. The Muslim passenger replied, “Your religion kills Muslims,” which caused a heated exchange in which the Muslim passenger repeated his accusations and pointed out the kippah the Jewish passenger wore.

The Jewish passenger accused the Muslim passenger of antisemitism, and claimed that the Muslim passenger did not properly know him.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced 54 million pounds in new funding to protect Jewish communities against antisemitism over the next four years.

The announcement comes after Jewish advisory body the Community Security Trust (CST) said earlier this month that Britain recorded thousands of antisemitic incidents after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in October, making 2023 the worst year for UK antisemitism since its records began in 1984.