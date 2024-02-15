A Hamas source has claimed that Israel did not agree to fully withdraw from Gaza during the negotiations for a prisoner swap deal, Channel 12 News reported.

The source said that Israel offered to release three convicted terrorists for every innocent hostage during the first stage of the deal, as well as terrorists who were sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

Israel agreed that the first break in the fighting will last 42 days, and the second will last 30 days. Regarding the third break in fighting, Israel did not yet state a time, the source said.

Israel refused to completely withdraw from Gaza, the source said, but agreed to exit heavily populated areas, and agreed to make Gaza hospitals fit for use again - but not rebuild them.

On the matter of humanitarian aid, the Hamas source said that Israel agreed to allow 500 aid trucks, caravans, and tents into Gaza.

Israel will also allow 50 injured to exit Gaza each day, as well as the exit of Gazans aged 50 and above.