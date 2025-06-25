Egyptian government sources report that Cairo is working to renew indirect negotiations between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization following the announcement of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

In a conversation with the newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Egyptian sources noted that the severe blow to Israel’s home front from Iran’s missile attacks may lead Israel to soften its stance regarding a prisoner exchange deal with the Hamas terror group and ease the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, Egypt is coordinating its efforts on this issue with Qatar, and is in the process of formulating new proposals that will be presented to both Israel and Hamas in the coming days.

The Egyptian officials estimated that indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas could resume within days, and similar sentiments were expressed by the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

It was also reported that an invitation has been sent to representatives of both Israel and Hamas to participate in talks in Cairo regarding a ceasefire, and that Hamas has responded with a generally positive attitude regarding its willingness to join the negotiations.