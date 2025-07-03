American-Israeli survivor of Hamas captivity Edan Alexander met on Thursday with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Among those present at the meeting were Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

During the half-hour meeting, Alexander recounted to the President how, after the election, his Hamas captors treated him better.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing a source with knowledge of the meeting, reported that Trump told Alexander that there was a time when he feared that he had been killed by a strike on the tunnel where he was being held.

Alexander reportedly replied by noting that the other hostages are in a similar danger. The President assured that he is doing everything to bring home the remaining 50 hostages.