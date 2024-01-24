Russian media reports that a plane carrying dozens of Ukrainian prisoners crashed in the Belgorod region this morning.

The plane was listed as carrying 65 POWs, who were on their way to be released as part of a prisoner exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Additionally, the plane carried six crew members and three individuals to escort the prisoners during the release process. Ukrainian authorities have not yet addressed the incident.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, stated that there had been no survivors. “Investigation teams and members of the emergency situations ministry are currently working at the scene,” he stated.

Ukrainian media claims that Ukrainian officials are investigating allegations that the plane held explosives and not prisoners.