הפשיטה המשטרתית דוברות המשטרה

The Central Unit of the Northern District Police, in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), has concluded a major investigation into the trafficking of military-grade weapons to criminal elements and terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria.

On Monday, indictments will be filed against seven suspects from the towns of Yarka, Jatt, Baqa al-Gharbiya, and Segev Shalom. The police named the investigation “Hourglass.”

The probe began roughly a year ago following intelligence about the large-scale leakage of military weapons. During initial operations, three significant arms deliveries were intercepted, including the seizure of explosive charges, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, and other combat materials.

Among the notable seizures: On June 7, 2024, two residents of Tamra were arrested with 10 explosive charges; On November 22, two residents of Ma’ale Iron were caught with approximately 20,000 rounds of ammunition; three days later, a woman from Kafr Qassem was apprehended carrying around 5,000 rounds.

Following intelligence indicating the weapons were being transferred to terrorist entities, an overt investigation began in June. Security forces then raided several locations, including sites in Judea and Samaria.

During a major raid in Yarka, authorities discovered a warehouse containing six Glock pistols, three M16 rifles, one Kalashnikov rifle, over 100 explosive charges, dozens of detonators, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and numerous weapon parts.

The investigation revealed that the cell operated on several fronts: selling arms to terrorist operatives through a suspect from Jatt, engaging in barter deals with smugglers from the southern border, and marketing to criminal groups at the highest price.

During questioning, the suspect from Jatt also admitted to participating in several shooting attacks against IDF soldiers in the Judea and Samaria region.

In addition to the seven indicted suspects, two other individuals in their 20s from Shuweika and Silat al-Khartiyeh in Palestinian Authority territory remain in custody as the investigation continues under the guidance of the State Prosecutor’s Office.