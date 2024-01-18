הפשיטה על מוצב השוהדא דובר צה"ל

In Khan Yunis in Gaza, the IDF's Givati Brigade is now fighting in the southernmost area that IDF ground troops have operated in so far.

The soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in close quarters combat and with the assistance of tank fire and air support.

The Givati Brigade's soldiers conducted a targeted raid on the "Martyrs' Outpost," belonging to the Southern Battalion of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, and the offices of the Battalion Commander and other Hamas military commanders.

The soldiers located numerous weapons and intelligence documents, including dozens of hand grenades, AK-47s, ammunition, excavation equipment, launchers, RPG missiles, explosives, and combat management documents.

The battalion compound included a training area for both open and urban warfare, alongside operational offices used by Hamas terrorists of the Khan Yunis Brigade.

Map of the Khan Yunis military compound IDF spokesperson

credit: דובר צה"ל

