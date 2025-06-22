US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a press conference following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which he referred to as an "incredible and overwhelming success."

Hegseth declared that "we devastated the Iranian nuclear program. But it's worth noting that the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people. For the entirety of his time in office, President Trump has consistently stated that Iran must not get a nuclear weapon. Thanks to President Trump's bold and visionary leadership, and his commitment to peace through strength, Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated."

He added that "many presidents have dreamed about delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear program, and none could until President Trump."

According to the secretary, "Iran found out that when POTUS says 60 days of peace and negotiations, he means 60 days of peace and negotiations; otherwise, that nuclear program will not exist. He meant it. He seeks peace, and Iran should take that path."

Hegseth warned Iran against retaliating against the US for the attack, echoing President Trump, who warned that Iran would be "met with a force much greater than what was witnessed tonight."