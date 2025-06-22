At the behest of the Trump administration, the Israeli Air Force conducted multiple strikes against Iranian air defense systems in southern Iran in the two days leading up to the US military's strike on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, Axios reported on Sunday, citing three American and Israeli officials.

The cooperation marked a significant moment in US-Israeli coordination against Iran, culminating in what President Donald Trump described as an unprecedented joint effort. "We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before," the president said in an address to the nation on Saturday.

According to Israeli officials quoted by Axios, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to President Trump's request last week by asking how Israel could assist. Following Trump's directive, the Israeli Air Force executed targeted strikes on Iranian air defenses, clearing a path for US B-2 stealth bombers.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly held a call with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday to coordinate the final stages of the operation. Israeli officials confirmed the IDF carried out several operations within 48 hours prior to the US strike to reduce Iranian defense capabilities near the Fordow site.

The Israeli strikes aimed to ensure the safety of American bombers tasked with targeting the heavily fortified Fordow facility using bunker-buster munitions.

An Israeli official told Axios that while Israel avoided pressing the US to join the conflict, Iran's refusal to engage diplomatically left the US with few alternatives. After the operation, President Trump informed Netanyahu of his intention to pursue peace with Tehran, though he emphasized readiness to respond if Iran retaliates.

"We still don't know how the Iranians are going to respond," said one Israeli official. "That could change everything. But the Americans made it clear to us they want to close this round."