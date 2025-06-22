Commander of Central Command Avi Blith participated together with Samaria governor Yossi Dagan in a situation assessment of the emergency headquarters of the Samaria Regional Council.

Dagan thanked General Bluth for his support: "We in Samaria operate together with all of Israel in an emergency routine, facing the challenges of missile and interceptor parts that fall here and the threat of missiles from Iran, with some of the highest recruitment percentages in the country and a community also mobilized to assist the families of the recruits and the soldiers in the region and to strengthen our national resilience by giving power to the people of Israel to face the challenges of terrorism here that we are fighting together."

"The reinforcement of the civilian emergency squads and the important work that the IDF does against terrorism and the bigger challenge of obtaining funding for the mobile home neighborhoods and unprotected sites in many communities. Israel's settlement is strong. We strengthen and support the IDF and together we overcome the challenges. The settlement and all of Israel know there is someone to rely on. I thank you for the partnership, it is felt on the ground, we see the results bringing security," he added.

Dagan emphasized that the IDF and the public were partners in the war. "We work closely with the IDF, trust you, and you have all the support and partnership from us. I want to send a clear message of support and thanks from all the residents of Samaria and all of Israel."

Bluth stated: "As part of Operation Rising Lion, the Central Command continues to move with force in defense and offense. We have reinforced the garrisons in the region, the Home Front Command, and the barrier. In a historic step, the new Gilad division was established, which operates against the eastern border. Every night hundreds of offensive actions take place across the Central Command. We have brought the Nahal Brigade, which carries out offensive activity in the villages in the Sha-Nur Valley, we operate in all terror hotspots among others in the Samaria region."

He noted that the IDF was prepared for more than just terrorism. "Additionally, the Home Front Command battalion is stationed in this region which is ready for emergency scenarios, missile strikes, and handling collapsed buildings if necessary. We are in close contact with the council and will continue to work together to maintain residents' security."