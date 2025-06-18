The Chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), LTG Eyal Zamir, held a situational assessment today at the Southern Command with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, division commanders, and additional senior officers.

During the assessment, LTG Zamir was briefed on the current situation and the preparations moving forward. The Chief of the General Staff emphasized the importance of continued combat operations in Gaza — aimed at returning hostages and dismantling the Hamas terrorist organization — as part of Israel’s broader multi-front war effort.

“We are engaged in a very significant operation to remove an existential threat posed to the State of Israel. This is the most serious existential threat we face, and it is where we are now operating, and it is where we are focusing the IDF’s efforts,” Zamir stated.

He also addressed the role of Iran in supporting Hamas, noting that the operation targeting Iran directly affects the situation in Gaza.

“We are striking their nuclear program, and we are targeting aspects of the program. It is now clear to all of you that there is a direct line connecting Iran to the entire axis. Striking Iran means striking the axis, from Yemen to every front you are aware of. And in the end, it reaches Hamas,” said LTG Zamir.

Zamir emphasized the lessons learned from the events of October 7: “We are not waiting. We are preventing threats. We are not waiting for those threats to materialize to the point where it is too late to address them. This is exactly what we are doing—confronting the nuclear program, confronting the missile program, and reducing the threat.”

At the same time, he reiterated the importance of bringing the hostages home. “We have not forgotten our hostages. This is a moral imperative. We must bring the hostages home,” he added.

Zamir concluded by expressing his appreciation for the commanders’ efforts: “I greatly appreciate what you are doing. I know that you are operating professionally and under significant risk. Regrettably, we have paid a very heavy price in recent days. You must stay committed to the mission. I trust that you will carry it out in the best possible way.”