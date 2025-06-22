Vance: Iran set back 'many years' by US precision strike

In a high-stakes interview on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, United States Vice President JD Vance addressed the recent American airstrike on Iran, clarifying the administration's objectives and signaling potential paths forward in the volatile region.

"We're not at war with Iran," Vance stated. "We're at war with Iran's nuclear program."

The vice president described the strike as an extraordinary military feat, carried out by US Air Force pilots who flew from Missouri, dropped 30,000-pound bombs on Iranian nuclear targets without landing in the Middle East, and returned safely. "We destroyed the Iranian nuclear program," he asserted, claiming the operation substantially set back Iran's nuclear ambitions.

President Donald Trump, who authorized the strike, issued a stern warning on social media: "Any retaliation by Iran will be met with force greater than what was witnessed tonight."

Vance emphasized that while the United States does not seek war, peace is contingent on Iran abandoning its nuclear weapons program. He reiterated that the strike was the culmination of a failed diplomatic effort, stating, "We negotiated aggressively with the Iranians... It was only when the president decided that the Iranians were not negotiating in good faith that he took this action."

Responding to Iranian claims that the US and Israel had "blown up diplomacy," Vance countered, "We didn't blow up diplomacy. Diplomacy never was given a real chance by the Iranians."

Though the administration has received some indirect messages from Tehran since the strike, Vance indicated the next 24 hours would be critical in determining Iran's intentions.

Asked about a potential red line, including Iranian threats to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, Vance reiterated that the primary concern remains Iran's nuclear program. "If they want to destroy their own economy and cause disruptions in the world, that would be their decision," he said.

Regarding coordination with Israel, Vance declined to specify, but praised the secrecy and execution of the operation, noting that even an hour after the strike, global awareness remained minimal due to a unified and disciplined team.

Vance expressed confidence in the mission's success, asserting that Iran's nuclear program had been delayed "by many, many years." He warned that any retaliation against US troops would be a "catastrophic mistake."

On the question of possible Iranian or proxy attacks inside the US, Vance underscored the importance of domestic security and criticized past border policies, linking them to national threats.

While reaffirming that there are no plans for American boots on the ground, Vance emphasized that the surgical strike was a necessary measure to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

When asked if the US supports Israeli actions targeting Iranian leadership, Vance replied, "That's up to the Israelis," reaffirming the US does not seek regime change but rather an end to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The vice president also addressed criticisms from lawmakers who questioned the constitutionality of the strike, maintaining that the president had clear authority to act against weapons of mass destruction and insisting this was not the beginning of a prolonged conflict.

The interview marked a pivotal moment in US-Iran relations, with the administration framing the strike as both a defensive necessity and a potential opening for renewed diplomacy.

**Source: NBC Meet the Press**