Against the backdrop of the war with Iran — which the United States officially joined last night — the World Mizrachi Organization hosted a special live online event today featuring a joint prayer for the success of the Israeli forces. Senior rabbis including Chief Rabbis of Israel, Rabbi Kalman Bar and Rabbi David Yosef, former Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, Rabbi Yosef Tzvi Rimon, Nasi of World Mizrachi, Rabbi Doron Perez, Executive Chairman on World Mizrachi and more participated. The event also included security updates from Lt. Col. (res.) Jonathan Conricus and Colonel Richard Kemp and an inspiring talk by Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi.

“Miraculous times of remarkable salvation as well as challenging times of danger, loss, hostages in captivity and war, reflect the range of experiences that require our prayers of both appreciation and supplication,” said Rabbi Doron Perez, Executive Chairman of World Mizrachi and father of fallen soldier Captain Daniel Perez still held hostage in Gaza. “World Mizrachi had the merit, along with our many global branches and partners to bring together so many thousands from all around the world in unity to stand with Israel- to pray, learn and reflect on the painful and privileged times we are living through.”

Rabbi Reuven Taragin, Educational Director of World Mizrachi, said: "Especially during these times, as the people of Israel face complex security challenges — both in Israel and around the world — it is more important than ever that we gather together in unity, tefillah, and faith. This is a time to give thanks for the miracles we witnessed last night and this morning, to pray for our brothers and sisters on the front lines, and to strengthen the Jewish bond with communities across the globe."

"This event reflects the core of the World Mizrachi movement — a combination of spirit, meaning, and action — as Jewish communities from all around the world join in collective prayer, inspirational messages, and firsthand security updates."