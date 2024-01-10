Anti-Israel protestors on Saturday vandalized the entrance to the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where nearly 100,000 US military veterans who served between World War One and the Vietnam War are buried.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), the vandals can be seen spray-painting the words 'free Palestine' in green on the walls of the cemetery, along with an upside-down red triangle.

Other acts of graffiti included the writing of "free Gaza" and "Intifada."

The vandalism occurred during an anti-Israel protest that blocked a major thorofare outside the US Federal building.

Demonstrators chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a genocidal call for the destruction of the State of Israel and all of its Jewish inhabitants between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, while accusing Israel of genocide and US President Joe Biden of supporting genocide.

One speaker claimed that "now the whole world has become Palestine."

The cemetery condemned the vandalism, writing in a statement on Facebook: “The Los Angeles National Cemetery is where our nation’s heroes are laid to rest, and any act of vandalism is unacceptable. We are taking immediate steps to restore the Los Angeles National Cemetery sign to its original state, and we are working with law enforcement on their investigation.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs also condemned the protestors' actions, with spokesman Terrence Hayes telling Fox News: “VA national centuries are where our nation’s heroes are laid to rest, and any act of vandalism is unacceptable. “We are taking immediate steps to restore the wall at the Los Angeles National Cemetery to its original state.”