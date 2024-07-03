US President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the vandalism of about 200 Jewish graves in cemeteries in Ohio earlier this week.

"The vandalism of nearly 200 graves at two Jewish cemeteries near Cincinnati is despicable," Biden wrote on X. "This is Antisemitism and it is vile."

"I condemn these acts and commit my Administration to support investigators in holding those responsible accountable to the full extent of the law," Biden stated.

Vandals damaged nearly 200 gravestones in two Jewish cemeteries in Ohio over the weekend

A groundskeeper discovered the damage at the Tifereth Israel Cemetery and Beth Hamedrash Hagadol Cemetery in Covedale on Monday morning.

The Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati (JCGC), which oversees the two cemeteries, is seeking the public’s help in finding the perpetrators.

JCGC's executive director, Sue Susskind, said she believes multiple people carried out the acts because of how heavy the headstones are. She also said the site could've been targeted because of their faith.

"You never know for sure, but since Oct. 7, you have to look at everything like that. This is an awful lot of work for somebody just wanting to do something mischievous," Susskind said, according to WKRC-TV.