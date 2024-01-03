Over the past week, IDF soldiers have reported finding underground tunnel shafts in the Tayibe area in central Israel, near the Jewish towns of Telem and Adora near Hebron.

In recent days, the IDF sent sources to the sites to investigate the digs. Among those sent to the scenes were the Maroul Unit and cave investigators. Their initial assessment was that the tunnels were a pit to absorb rainwater.

Sources in the Judea Brigade emphasized, "Security sources are taking this matter very seriously. Efforts are being made and tests are underway to rule out the involvement of terror [sources]."

The sources also said that as of now, there are no changes to guidelines for residents or in the situational assessment.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF reported that during searches in a Gaza school, the troops located a tunnel shaft and photos of weapons.

Last month, soldiers of the IDF's Yahalom Unit examined a hideout apartment belonging to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar using additional technological means, and discovered that a strategic tunnel shaft was located on the basement floor.

The soldiers inspected the tunnel shaft and reached a significant tunnel that is apparently used by the senior officials of Hamas’ Military and Political Wing.