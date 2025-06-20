The IDF Home Front Command is urging all Shabbat observers in Israel to tune in to the "Silent Wave" update station to receive life-saving updates.

The Silent Wave will be broadcast on the following frequencies: Radio Kan Moreshet - 90.5 FM, 90.8 FM, 92.5 FM, and 100.7 FM; Radio Kol Barama - 92.1 FM, 104.3 FM, and 105.7 FM; Radio Kol Hai - 102.5 FM, 93 FM, and 92.8 FM; and Channel 14 on television.

The Home Front Command explained that during the war with Iran, a critical need has arisen to issue an advanced warning before a missile alert to allow citizens to relocate to the most protected space. In addition, the type of missile barrages from the Iran front requires those taking cover to remain sheltered until an official announcement is received from the Home Front Command.

This poses a critical and dangerous challenge for Shabbat observers who are not connected to the media, where these instructions are conveyed on Shabbat. Therefore, the Home Front Command announced that this Saturday, the radio frequencies broadcasting the "Silent Wave" will broadcast the advance warning before the missile alert is received, as well as the announcement allowing civilians to leave their shelters.

The "Silent Wave" system, active on Shabbat and Jewish holidays, is coordinated with rabbis and halachic authorities who view it as a real life-saving measure, especially during these tense times. During Shabbat, the Silent Wave will broadcast only the following messages: an advance notice of a possible upcoming alert, the alert itself, and a message indicating it is safe to leave the protected area. At all other times, no content will be broadcast on these frequencies.

Major (res.) Dani Cohen, Home Front Command's spokesperson to the religious-haredi public, explained: “The experience of recent days shows that thousands of civilians who received the guidelines in time and acted accordingly saved their lives. The advance notice allows many citizens to move from their homes to optimal protection—whether a shelter or a public shelter approved by the Home Front Command—in the minutes before the alert, and thus save their lives. I call on all Shabbat-observant citizens to leave a radio device on one of the Silent Wave frequencies before Shabbat, in the hope of a quiet and peaceful Shabbat.”