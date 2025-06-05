As part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, the IDF is continuing a large-scale ground effort in the Gaza Strip, concentrating efforts in the Khan Yunis sector.

In recent weeks, the 36th and 98th Divisions have been operating in the Khan Yunis area of the Gaza Strip in six brigade combat teams, in coordination with the IAF and under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate.

The brigade combat teams operate with the objective of eliminating terrorists, locating and dismantling weapons caches, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground.

The Kfir Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, is operating in the southern Khan Yunis area. So far, the troops have dismantled hundreds of terrorist structures, eliminated dozens of terrorists from both ground and air, and located numerous weapons caches, some of which were concealed in military buildings that were previously used as civilian buildings.

The 7th Brigade, under the command of the 98th Division, is operating in the northern Khan Yunis area.

As part of the intensified effort of armored troops in the Gaza Strip, the brigade has dismantled approximately 400 terrorist structures, eliminated numerous terrorists, and dismantled seven significant tunnel shafts used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF stated that "IDF troops continue to operate in the Gaza Strip as long as necessary to protect the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."

credit: דובר צה"ל

