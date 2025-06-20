First operational use: IDF intercepts UAV with Barak air defense system

תיעוד מיירוט כלי טיס בלתי מאויש על ידי מערכת ״ברק״ צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF confirmed that earlier today (Friday), the IAF’s Aerial Defense Array ‘Barak’ system intercepted a UAV that crossed into Israeli territory.

The ‘Barak’ system was developed in Israel in order to defend from aerial threats.

"The IAF will continue to operate to intercept targets threatening Israeli skies, and to maintain aerial superiority in the area," the IDF wrote in a statement.

The IDF revealed on Thursday that the Israeli Air Force and the Israeli Navy have so far intercepted hundreds of UAVs launched toward Israeli territory.

To date, over 95% of threats that posed a danger and approached Israeli airspace were successfully intercepted.