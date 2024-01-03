תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות ברצועה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing operational activities in Khirbet Khuza'a in Gaza. IDF troops are continuing operational activities. The troops, including armored corps and engineering forces, conducted targeted raids on central locations in the area. During searches in a school, the troops located a tunnel shaft and photos of weapons. Furthermore, IDF troops struck terror targets, including observation posts and anti-tank launch posts.

In Khan Yunis, intensive battles against terrorist operatives are continuing. IDF ground troops identified a terrorist who attempted to plant an explosive device on a tank and directed an IDF aircraft to strike the terrorist and three additional terrorists in the area.

In a Nukhba terrorist’s residence, weapons and a safe containing hundreds of thousands of shekels were also located.

Furthermore, in Khan Yunis, an IDF fighter jet struck an Islamic Jihad weapons production complex. The troops, including armored corps and engineering forces, conducted targeted raids on central locations in the area. During searches in a school, the troops located a tunnel shaft and photos of weapons. Furthermore, IDF troops struck terror targets, including observation posts and anti-tank launch posts.

In Daraj Tuffah, IDF ground troops identified a terrorist cell operating drones used to observe IDF forces in the area. In coordination with IDF artillery and ground forces, a UAV struck the terrorist cell and killed them.