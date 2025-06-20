This morning (Friday), reports from Iran indicated a targeted attack carried out on an apartment in a residential building in central Tehran.

Eyewitnesses reported a direct hit on a specific point in the building, and rescue and police forces sealed off the area.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force completed a series of strikes on Iranian military targets in the Kermanshah and Tabriz regions of Iran.

As part of the wave of strikes, over 25 fighter jets attacked more than 35 missile storage and launch facilities in the Tabriz and Kermanshah regions of Iran.

In Israel, it was confirmed that the target of the assassination was a senior nuclear scientist who was involved in Iran’s nuclear program. It is believed that he was killed in the attack.