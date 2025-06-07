Beneath the European Hospital compound lies an underground tunnel route, including a command and control center from which senior Hamas commanders direct combat, the IDF and the ISA revealed.

The European Hospital was one of the command centers from which Hamas commanded the October 7 massacre, Israel's security forces noted.

The discovery was made during a special, targeted operation guided by the Intelligence Directorate and under the command of the 36th Division, IDF and ISA forces, including combat soldiers from the Golani Brigade, the Yahalom Unit, and special units from the Intelligence Directorate.

Upon locating the underground tunnel route, the troops found that it contained command and control rooms, weapons, and additional intelligence materials.

During searches of the tunnel network, several bodies of terrorists were located, and their identities are currently under examination.

Throughout the war, the IDF has repeatedly exposed Hamas’ use of hospitals across the Gaza Strip for terrorist activity and as hiding places for senior members of its military wing. The underground infrastructure reached by the IDF is located directly beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis and was built by Hamas.

An IDF spokesperson stressed: "The Hamas terrorist organization continues to use hospitals in the Gaza Strip for terrorist purposes, cynically and cruelly exploiting the civilian population inside the hospital and in its surroundings."